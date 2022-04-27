International conference WEFLA 2022 starts in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) The International Congress on Foreign Languages, Communication and Culture WEFLA 2022, which the University of Holguín has organized for more than two decades, starts today in this city.



Vilma Báez Pérez, member of the organizing committee, told ACN that this edition will take place in both face-to-face and virtual modality to favor the participation of more teachers and researchers from Cuba and countries such as Canada, Colombia, France, Mexico and Algeria.



Hosted by the Brisas Guardalavaca Hotel, WEFLA will feature two keynote lectures today, one on the teaching of English language as a Cuban public policy, by Reynaldo Velázquez Zaldívar, General Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Ministry of Higher Education, and the other on the teaching of second foreign languages during COVID-19, by Shelley Taylor, professor at Western University in Canada.



The program includes topics about the experiences gained during the post-pandemic teaching stage and the studies on translation, interpretation and professional development for foreign language teachers, as well as a number of language- and culture-related workshops.