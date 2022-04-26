Emblematic Cuban theater artist died at 67





MATANZAS, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Francisco (Pancho) Rodriguez Cabrera died on Monday at 67, an unfortunate illness separates him physically from the altarpieces and the streets he turned into stages, but he transcends as an indisputable reference of the most authentic and dynamic Cuban theater.



One of the pillars of Cuban theater has passed away, but its history continues in the people who were formed with Francisco (Pancho) Rodriguez, declared today Jose Manuel Espino, president of the Association of Writers and Artists of Cuba in the province of Matanzas.



At the headquarters of Teatro El Miron Cubano, the group to which Pancho devoted his career in this city, relatives, friends, colleagues and admirers gathered to pay posthumous tribute to the prestigious actor and artistic director.



Ruben Dario Salazar, National Theater Award, pointed out that Pancho represents the generation that arrived in the 80's to revolutionize the Conjunto Dramatico de Matanzas, the beauty of his career is that he was always faithful, he inherited the work of street theater from Albio Paz, and he inherited it well.