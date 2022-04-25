Havana to host 3rd edition of Design Biennial





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) In order to boost design and its value for the country's economic development, the 3rd edition of the Havana Design Biennial (BDH) will take place May 23 to June 19, with Havana as its main venue.



For the second time, Camaguey (central Cuba) and Santiago de Cuba (eastern region) will also have some activities of the BDHabana within the program as sub-venues, allowing the event to go beyond the capital's city.



Workshops will be held in which nationals and foreigners create and generate, on each occasion, real proposals applicable to the industry, the economy and the current Cuban society.



The call will allow the public to get closer to the design field and its environment, since all the activities of the event will be open to the public, always depending on the capacity of each facility according to the epidemiological conditions in which the capital is located.

Several artists from countries such as Mexico, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Italy and Sweden will participate in the event.



In a national context of continuous economic and structural changes, the event seeks to boost the involvement of new generations of designers, strengthen the relationship between design and art, spread the work of design professionals and students, but above all deepen the link with companies in the state and private sector.