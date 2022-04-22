Cuba hosted Mexican cultural gala, guest country at the 30th Book Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Colors, songs, rhythms and dances filled the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater of Cuba during the cultural gala of Mexico, guest of honor at the 30th International Book Fair of Havana.



The event began with a multilingual stage act entitled "La palabra originaria" (The original word), where guest artists showed Mexico's cultural diversity.



Using five languages, 13 children and young people narrated their deepest desires in representation of their communities.



They also described the games, songs and ancestral traditions that characterize them, and showed some of the mother tongues of Mexican culture: Tzotzil, Mixteco, Otomí, Yaqui and Maya.



On the other hand, the Mexican Folkloric Ballet gave the spectators several choreographies of high cultural significance.



It was a night full of Mexican art, customs and colors.