Publishing House Ácana’s works at the International Book Fair





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Literature for children and teenagers, compilations of regional history and various narrative and poetry texts for adult readers will be marketed by the local publishing house Ácana during the 30th International Book Fair 2022, which begins today in Havana’s San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress.



The presentation of a mini-books project, promoted by Ácana since 2016, will outstand as part of the actions to promote more local authors and titles and at the same time operate at a profit.



Recognized in the publishing and polygraphic field as a living school, Ácana has published quality works of Cuban authors since 1990. At the Book Fair—where Mexico is the guest of honor—Ácana will honor Luis Álvarez Álvarez and Nicolás Guillén, distinctive literary figures of the local and national culture to whom this macro event is dedicated.



This edition of the Fair will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carilda Oliver Labra and Jesús Orta Ruiz (a.k.a. Indio Naborí), Alberto Prieto Rozos (winner of the National Social and Humanistic Sciences Award) and the 140th anniversary of the publication of the works Ismaelillo, by José Martí, and Cecilia Valdés, by Cirilo Villaverde.