Cubadisco 2022 international fair to kick off in May in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) The 25th edition of the Cubadisco international fair will be back in hybrid format from May 14 to 22, after two years without being held in this way because of the COVID-19, Indira Fajardo, president of the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM by its Spanish acronym), told the Cuban Agency of Culture and Arts.



The main challenge, mission and desire will be to do it well and to make it live up to what Cuban musicians and artists and all those involved in this contest deserve, Fajardo told the Cuban News Agency (ACN by its Spanish acronym).



The fair will showcase all the business portfolios offered by Cuban record labels, which are also producers of phonograms and audiovisual production companies.



Almost 250 productions will be shown, among them 181 discs with sound supports and audiovisual productions shared between live concerts, with public and in studios, documentaries and other works of great importance as heritage and sample of the development of the work achieved by all musicians.



Outstanding Cuban musicians will present their works, such as Ernan Lopez Nussa, one of the most awarded artists of the Cubadisco, as well as Camerata Romeu and different ensembles that have been honored in past editions of this event.



The nominees in the different categories of the 25th edition of the Cubadisco 2022 International Fair will be announced on April 22.