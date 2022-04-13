Cuban academic to meet with French deputy





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) As part of Cuba and France’s interest in developing their parliamentary ties, the Cuban historian and academic Eduardo Torres Cuevas will meet with the president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group, François-Michel Lambert, at the headquarters of the French National Assembly.



Torres Cuevas, who is a member of the Council of State and of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (ANPP), is paying a visit to France to strengthen bilateral ties for purposes of culture, parliamentary relations, solidarity and the construction of a better world.



This week the Cuban academic and his hosts will discuss steps to resume the normal operation of the Alliance Française in Cuba after two-year shutdown imposed by COVID-19 and to prepare the 5th International Conference “For World Balance”, to be held in Havana on January 24 to 28 in honor of the 170th anniversary of the birth of the Cuban National Hero, José Martí.



On his first day in France, the academic met with Otto Vaillant and Yahima Equivel, Cuban ambassadors to France and UNESCO, respectively.



France is one of Cuba's top 10 trading partners. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was one of the main issuers of tourists to the Island.