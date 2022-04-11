



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The first edition of the San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 concluded in Havana as a great party that strengthened the cultural ties between Cuba and Italy.



We have just attended a festival created for the people, and above all, for the young people who, with their talent and determination, took the stage of the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater to show why we are an endless flow of music and passion, Mario Escalona, director of the Cuban Recording and Musical Editions Company (EGREM), said.



During the closing of the event on Sunday night, Escalona commented that the entire program of the event has had an impact on the greater rapprochement between Italian and Cuban nations, and showed that culture and its capabilities develop the spirit and have edges yet to be discovered.



The last day was also full of music, art and fashion, with a parade with the participation of Cuban and Italian designers such as Cubans Ismael de la Caridad and David Blanco, with his spring-summer collection and the Italian Nino Lettieri, with several of his creations inspired by the color of Cuba.



The night at the Hotel Nacional was musicalized by the tresera Yarima Blanco and her group, followed by the internationally renowned Orquesta Aragon.



From April 5 to 10, Cuba hosted the festival which, despite setbacks and bad intentions, took place as planned, and as Flavio Ferrari, director of operations of the San Remo Music Awards brand, commented during the performance contest, the reality exceeded expectations.



The San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 became the driving force to launch our social mission in a new normality. So, by closing it, we also commit with greater passion the desire to continue working for Cuba, with everyone, and for everyone, the EGREM director concluded.