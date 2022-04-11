African and Afro-American Culture Conference in the making





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) This city will host the 20th International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture on April 12 to 16.



Camilo Sigas, communicator of the Fernando Ortiz African Cultural Center, told ACN that the gender-, race- and identity-themed conference aims to provide a framework for reflection among specialists and scholars in four working commissions and debates on socio-racial issues in Latin American and Caribbean countries from the point of view of history, ethnology, linguistics, religion and art.



There will also be a medical symposium about the relations between that science and the cultural interactions during Cuba’s international missions, as well as a panel called Africa in the 21st century, to be attended by representatives of the African diplomatic corps in Cuba.



The program also includes a tribute to Antonio Maceo at the local Plaza de la Revolución, book presentations, documentary screenings and a lecture by specialists of the Aponte Commission of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC), in addition to specialized workshops and cultural activities such as a concert by the band Los tambores de Enrique Bonne (Enrique Bonne's Drums).



Sponsored by the Fernando Ortiz African Cultural Center, the Rómulo Lachataneré Department of Afro-Caribbean Studies, the Government of Santiago de Cuba, the Provincial Division of Culture and the University of Oriente, the meeting will promote and disseminate the values of African, Latin American and Caribbean culture.