Book on the fight against COVID-19 available in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The book La COVID-19 y los hijos de la Alma Mater (COVID-19 and Alma Mater’s children) by Dr. Víctor René Navarro Machado and medical student Evelyn Delgado Rodríguez is available for download on the website of Editorial Universo Sur, of the Carlos Rafael Rodríguez University in the city of Cienfuegos.



The book describes the experiences of 26 young people in their fight against SARS CoV-2 for more than two years, including the screenings, the long hours spent in isolation centers as frontline health care workers, the fears in the face of an unknown disease, and the bonds of fraternity and love that emerged in the midst of the complex epidemiological situation.



Delgado Rodriguez told ACN that compiling and publishing the testimonies together with his professor Victor Rene was a great achievement, as well as a source of pride at the chance of telling the stories of the role of these future professionals of the Medical Sciences in the harsh battle against the virus, in which they were doctors, nurses, cleaning assistants and researchers.



During the recent governmental visit to the province, the co-author personally delivered copies of the book to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.



In the prologue he wrote for the book, Dr. Salvador Tamayo Muñiz, former provincial Health director of Health, remarked that the text is a sort of chronicle of the impact of and fight against COVID-19 in this province that stands as a symbol of hope in the year of the 100th anniversary of the Federation of University Students.