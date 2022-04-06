San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 performance contest kicks off





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The song contest of the San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 starts today in this city with the first of four galas to be held at the National Theater, where 16 young Cubans out of the 800 plus initial applicants will compete for the prize.



Heydi González, Art and Repertoire specialist of the Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales (EGREM) and coordinator of the jury, said that the public will have the chance of enjoying performances by these new talents from all over Cuba who will sing songs written by outstanding composers of contemporary Cuban music and hits of Italian singers such as Laura Pausini and Eros Ramazotti.



A jury presided by maestro Joaquín Betancourt and made up of the artists David Torrens, Haila María Mompié, Waldo Mendoza and Jorge Robaina will choose the first, second and third place winners, and there will also be a people’s choice award and another by the specialized press.

The finalists will be selected on Friday, and the winners of this first edition of the San Remo Music Awards Cuba will be announced at the final gala on Saturday, April 9.