French artist Valérie Mréjen takes part in Cuban cultural events









HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) As a guest at two cultural events of singular value, the Day of Francophony in Cuba and the 14th Biennial of Havana, French artist Valérie Mréjen considers her visit to the country an opportunity to exchange with the Cuban public.



With a work that has been taken to countries like Germany, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Peru, Italy and Spain, this Paris-born writer and audiovisual creator is making her first trip to Cuba.



In a conversation with the Cuban News Agency, she detailed how her arrival in this country allows bringing the different aspects of her art closer to the population of the Caribbean island.



Mréjen is the author of several books, such as Mi abuelo ("My Grandfather"), El agrio ("The Sour") and Selva Negra ("Black Forest"), for which she has won international recognition, as well as Tercera persona ("Third Person"), where she focuses on her own experience of motherhood.



Precisely, fragments of that work were read at the literary cabaret that took place last Wednesday at the Prado Palace of the French Alliance of Cuba, as part of the Francophonie Day.



Likewise, in the context of La Francophonie and the Third Experience of the 14th Havana Biennial, the video exhibition Oso, in which Mréjen is interested in different means of expression to explore the possibilities of language, was opened on Thursday and will be on exhibit until April 28.



Although his visit has been short, Mréjen confessed his pleasure at having traveled to Cuba and his interest in repeating it on future occasions, if possible.