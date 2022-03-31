Havana Book Fair, Mexico is Guest of Honor





Havana, March 30 (ACN) The 30th Havana International Book Fair will run April 20-30 with Mexico as honor guest and representatives of over 30 countries of the world.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Juan Rodriguez who heads the Cuban Book Institute said that there are special reasons to have Mexico as honor guest and he recalled the recent arrival in Havana of the Mexican Huasteco Ship with 26 thousand books on board for the fair and donations.



Over 20 Mexican writers will be at hand during the event in the modalities of poetry, essay, narration, children’s literature and others.



The fair will display different arts manifestations like dance, theater plays and visual arts.



Daimarelis Moreno, from the Cuban Book Chamber, said that the fair includes 93 exhibitors, publishing houses and distributors, and added that the event will have different venues in the Cuban capital.