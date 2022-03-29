Cuba to resume Havana World Music Festival on May





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The Havana World Music (HWM) festival returns this year, which from May 26 to 29 will be held at the Havana 500 Club, formerly Jose Antonio Echeverria, after having been postponed from 2020 because of COVID-19.



About twenty artists will attend the event, and many of them are among those who were already confirmed for the festival in 2020, although others will be added and the organizing committee promises surprises.



Thus, the audience will enjoy the talent of countries such as Canada, Italy, Germany, Haiti and Cuba.



A singularity this year is that contrary to past editions, there will be only one stage where the guest list will perform.



Collateral activities will be held during the three days of the event, and Fabrica de Arte will be one of the venues that will host concerts by the artists.



For the first time, HWM is sponsored by recording and music publishing company Egrem , and ties with the British Council are maintained.



As the event's poster and the hashtag that accompanies it on social media, #HWMReload, indicate, this 2022 Havana World Music has renewed energy.