Art services enterprise in eastern Cuba boosts cultural tourism





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) La ciudad a tus pies (The city at your feet), a local development project of the Art Services Enterprise (ESA) in the province of Holguín, stands as a novel proposal for the national and foreign publics interested in learning about the history of this eastern Cuban region.



ESA director Yaumara Sarmiento Zaldívar told ACN that this initiative—implemented at the top of the Loma de la Cruz, an inescapable symbol of this province that offers the best view of the city—is intended to promote cultural tourism based on local patrimonial and socio-cultural values.

This project will gain new momentum on April 4 with the celebration of a new anniversary of the Young Communist League and the foundation of the original village of San Isidoro de Holguin.



ESA, the only one of its kind in the country, is the leading entity when it comes to local development initiatives in the region through two Base Business Units, one for artistic presentations and the other for projects.