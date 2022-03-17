All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel congratulates Frank Fernández on his 78th birthday



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) “Happy birthday, Maestro and friend,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter on the occasion of the outstanding Cuban pianist Frank Fernández’s 78th birthday.

Díaz-Canel also shared on the said social network the publication that Casa de las Américas president Abel Prieto made to send his best wishes and a big hug to the Cuban musician.

Born on March 16, 1944 in Mayarí, province of Holguín, Frank Fernández is a renowned Cuban pianist, winner of the National Music Award for a lifetime's work, the Cultura Nacional Distinction, and the Félix Varela Order of First Grade, among other commendations.

He is the author of more than 30 soundtracks for different audiovisual media, including La gran rebelión, Cuando el agua regresa a la tierra, Tierra brava, and Zapateo por derecho.

