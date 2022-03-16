Cuba promotes new tourist route dedicated to late historian of Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) The Eusebio Leal House Route, a new tourist route through Havana that recalls the legacy of the late historian of the city, is promoted by the Office of the Historian in Havana.



According to a Prensa Latina, the initiative has as its central theme the life and work of the historian who passed away in July 2020 and his concern for cultural elements of this city.



The San Cristobal Travel Agency specified that the route is an exclusive proposal and includes those sites where Leal's presence was most notorious.



Sites such as the Templete, the Plaza de Armas, the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales, the Colegio Universitario San Geronimo de La Habana and Mercaderes Street are included in the new tour.



A special stop is planned at number 65 Amargura Street between Mercaderes and San Ignacio, the last working space of the historian, who preserved intact his office, personal belongings, uniforms and robe.



The route concludes with a visit to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta Garden (annex to the Minor Basilica of the Convent of St. Francis of Assis) where the remains of the historian rest.