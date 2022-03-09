Acosta Danza Company nominated for prestigious award in the U.K.





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The Cuban company Acosta Danza has been nominated, in the category Outstanding Achievement in Dance, for the Laurence Olivier Awards, the most prestigious recognition of the performing arts in the United Kingdom.



The dance group, directed by Carlos Acosta, was chosen for its choreography De punta a cabo, a recreation of the original by Alexis Fernandez (Maca), staged as part of the show Ciento por ciento cubano, which Acosta Danza presented at the Sadler's Wells Theater in London in February.



According to the information, other nominations in the same category are the dancers of the Nederlands Dans Theater, the choreographer Arielle Smith and the dancer Edward Watson. The winners will be announced on April 10.



Organized by the Society of London Theatres, the Laurence Olivier Awards are presented annually and their categories cover plays, dance, opera and musicals.