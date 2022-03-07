Cuba hosts 18th Casa de las Americas Musicology Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) A total of 33 books are competing at the Casa de las Americas Musicology Award, whose 18th edition opens today in Havana and will run until next Friday, March 11.



The jury is made up of specialists Maria Luisa de la Garza (Mexico), Leonardo Waisman (Argentina), Monica Vermes (Brazil), Julio Mendivil (Peru) and Liliana Gonzalez (Cuba-Puerto Rico).



The call for submissions closed with a total of 33 works in competition from 10 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba.



According to the organizers of the event, this figure exceeds the historical average number of works received.



As part of the event, the 12th International Colloquium on Musicology will be held, which in this edition will be carried out in a virtual modality, in addition to the presentation of a book that will be part of the Casa de las Americas Musicology Award collection and which won the last edition.



To conclude the event, the Musicology Award 2022 will be presented on Friday 11, and the closing concert will be performed by pianist Rolando Luna.