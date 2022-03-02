Photo exhibition in honor of Sahrawi women opens in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) inaugurated the photographic exhibition Mujer Saharaui en Resistencia (Sahrawi Women in Resistance) at the Casa del Alba Cultural in this city as a tribute to the women of Western Sahara who struggle for their sovereignty and rights.



FMC second secretary Rosmery Santiesteban Lago remarked that these women are the ones hardest hit by the Moroccan occupation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), by the permanent violation of their rights, and by gender violence.



“The voices of the region and the world must come together as one to confront colonialism, foreign interference and occupation, and to denounce the critical situation of the Sahrawi people, especially its women,” she added.



The event, which included the screening of filmmaker Soraya Perez’s documentary Kifah: Un grito a la libertad. La mujer saharaui (Kifah: A cry for freedom. The Sahrawi woman), was attended by Omar Bulsan, SADR ambassador in Cuba; Alexander Pellicer, director of North Africa and the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Saharawi students from the Latin American School of Medicine.