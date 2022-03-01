Latin Institute of Music premieres the documentary "Santiago de Cuba, the first of Ibero-America"





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Latin Institute of Music (ILM by its Spanish acronym) is premiering today on YouTube the documentary "Santiago de Cuba, the first in Ibero-America", which tells the story of how this city became the first in the Network of Musical Reference Cities of Ibero-America.



We are very excited about the premiere of the documentary that compiles in 16 minutes much of the good music of Santiago de Cuba, Daniel Martin Subiaut, president of the ILM, told exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



He highlighted the presence in the audiovisual of Grammy winners, such as the Septeto Santiaguero; of popular icons, such as the Conga de Los Hoyos; and of living legends, such as Enrique Bonne.



Subiaut also highlighted the participation of key institutions of cultural life in Santiago de Cuba and mentioned the Recording and Musical Editions Company (EGREM), the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), and the local government.



This year, the second city will be declared, which we cannot reveal yet, there are five nominees, and we hope that very soon we will be able to announce which is the next to enter this network, he said.



The purpose of the network is to develop academic and cultural exchange for the benefit of the artists and inhabitants of these cities, who usually take music as part of the culture, ILM president stated.



The audiovisual is a production of the Municipal Directorate of Culture of Santiago de Cuba, and is directed by David Hernandez (LCA Producciones).