International Drum Festival “Guillermo Barreto in Memoriam" kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Havana hosts March 1-6 the 19th edition of the "Guillermo Barreto in Memoriam" Fiesta del Tambor (" Drum Festival "), with a proposal of activities that includes master classes, concerts and actions in communities.



Under the auspices of Artex and the Havana Directorate of Culture, and with the support of the Ministry of Culture ( MINCULT) and the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM), the event is back, dedicated to Cuba on this occasion.



The venues destined to host the program of activities are: the Amphitheater of the Historic Center, the Salon Rosado de la Tropical, the Hotel Nacional de Cuba and the Arco de Belen.



At the Hotel Nacional, the activities will begin with a percussion master class given by percussionist, drummer and arranger Giraldo Piloto, who is also the founder and director of the Fiesta del Tambor.



Also in the afternoon, the eliminatory phase of the International Drums Competition "Guillermo Barreto in Memoriam" will take place, in this edition only professional musicians will compete.



Meanwhile, at the Arco de Belen, there will be a master class of Cuban popular dances, specifically merged casino, taught by Oddebi Garcia and Jennyselt Galata.



For the first time, this edition will be present in the communities as part of "Tambores para el barrio" (Drums for the neighborhood), and there will be a concert by the group Timbalaye.



The festival will pay tribute to the 70th anniversary of the Muñequitos de Matanzas, the 60th anniversary of the National Folkloric Ensemble and will honor Salvador Gonzalez and the Callejon de Hamel.