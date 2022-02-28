International Educational Film Festival to return to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The 2nd International Educational Film Festival will be held in Cuba on May 6 thru 15, 2022, with multiple activities intended to raise awareness of and promote audiovisual culture among children and youth nationwide.



Also designed for teachers, social research and media professionals, community project leaders, and Cuban families in general, the program includes screenings of films made in educational environments, professional materials for young audiences, theoretical meetings and exchanges of educational and communicative experiences.



Germany, this year’s guest nation, will present a substantial amount of professional productions for children, whereas the Spanish region of Extremadura will provide support. Likewise, the audiences will enjoy the special participation of Mexico, thanks to Cuba’s long-standing cooperation with the Audiovisual Universe of Latin American and Caribbean Children (UNIAL).



The International Educational Film Festival promotes audiovisual education and cinema. Its organizing committee works out of the Juan Marinello Cuban Institute of Cultural Research, through the UNIAL network.