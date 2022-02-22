Cuban Cinematheque to honor outstanding Polish filmmaker





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The Cuban Cinematheque will pay tribute to the great Polish director Jerzy Kawalerowicz for the centenary of his birth, with a film cycle, to be held February 23-27, 2022 in Havana.



Director, screenwriter and film producer, the author of the famous films Mother Joan of the Angels and Pharaoh, was born in Dwozdziec, near Poland's eastern border, on January 19, 1922.



Michal Farsys, Chargé d'Affaires of the Polish embassy to the Caribbean nation, at a press conference thanked the Cuban Cinematheque for the screening in honor of Kawalerowicz.



The films Mother Joan of the Angels and Pharaoh will be screened, as well as Cellulose, Night Train, The Inn and Quo Vadis, which will be shown along with the documentary I Regret Nothing, which includes the last interview with the filmmaker, who died in 2007.



Kawalerowicz first worked as an assistant director and in 1951 began directing his own films, including those selected for the retrospective.

