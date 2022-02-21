Photographs De lo intencional a lo inesperado at the 14th Havana Biennial





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) In the context of the 14th Havana Biennial, the photo exhibition De lointencional a lo inesperado (From the intentional to the unexpected), with works of different artists, is still on display on the second floor of the Fototeca de Cuba.



Unusual images shown mainly in pairs let us discover visual counterparts of already known photographs, ranging from examples of how to use a previous reference to create new works to the presence of truly unexpected combinations achieved by Cuban and foreign artists, e.g. Tina Modotti with Raúl Corrales, José Manuel Acosta with Pablo Krich, and Graciela Iturbide with Raúl Cañibano, among others.



De lo intencional… boasts several generations of Cuban photographers whose joint work goes beyond their common history, identity and common realities on a journey from the 1920s to the present day. This is the case of Joaquín Blez with Félix Arencibia and Mario Díaz with Giorgio Viera.



Gelatin silver processes, prints from original negative films, burned gelatin, digital printing and analog photography are featured in this exhibition, which provides an additional opportunity to reflect on Cuban photography and its expressions.