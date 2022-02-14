German film reveals injustice at Guantanamo naval base





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) Through the lens of German filmmaker Andreas Dresen, the Berlin International Film Festival, known as Berlinale, screened Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush, a docu-drama about about the experiences of prisoner Murat Kurnaz, imprisoned at the US base from 2002 to 2006, as one of the injustices committed at the Guantanamo naval base, a Cuban territory illegally occupied by the United States.



Dresen stated that he got interested in this story when Kurnaz was released from prison and he saw his interviews on TV and read his book, Five Years of My Life, which came as a shock to the filmmaker.



The film takes the perspective of the inmate's mother (Rabiye), a woman who fought for her son until she brought him back to Germany and whose story brings hope in the midst of the cruelty suffered by Kurnaz.



“Rabiye is someone you might generally call an ordinary woman, but when it comes to watching over her children she has impressive strength,” Berlinale’s website posted. “Shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, Kurnaz is accused of terrorism and sent to the Guantanamo prison camp, which prompted the German-Turkish woman’s journey into the heart of world politics.”



Together with human rights lawyer Bernhard Docke, played by Alexander Scheer, the mother (Meltem Kaptan) takes the fight for her son's release all the way to the Supreme Court in Washington, USA.



Included in the competition section of the 72nd edition of the Festival, the film is competing with 17 other films for one of the Festival's Bears, whose winners will be announced on February 16.