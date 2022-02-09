Popular Cuban Trademark Gabi & Sofi Impacts Music and Audiovisual Market





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) The popular Cuban trademark Gaby & Sofi in the field of children’s didactic toys and articles launched its new products Tuesday in Havana to garner its place at the music and audiovisual markets.



They launched the videoclip entitled “El Gallinero” (chicken coop) as their first single from the album “Somos Niños” (We are children). Tuesday’s launch marks the start of a video production this year by the trademark.



The videoclip features children from the Music Theater company Abrakadabra of Cienfuegos city, led by musical director Dustin Polo, while the “Somos Niños” CD brings the debut as Gabi & Sofi singers of the kids who inspired and gave the name to the children’s joy trademark.



We realized that music and audiovisuals could be well received by the kids and, as Gabi & Sofi has this vision of inflicting human values in the children more than bringing them its products, we decided to start this journey, said Gabi & Sofi founder Ariel Balmaseda during the presentation.



A product like this with all it takes requires a budget, money, hard work, production and conceptualization time, but I think it was worth the while, said Balmaseda in statements to the Cuban News Agency.



The “Somos Niños” album is made up of 10 songs, which will take on a videoclip, while the CD also launched by Gabi & Sofi called “Semillita azul” (little blue seed) will include only three audiovisuals because it is an album meant to listen to its lyrics, Balmaseda said.



“Semillita azul” is by singer and composer Lindiana Murphy, and along with “Somos Niños,” it was produced by the children’s trademark in alliance and under the label of the “Producciones Colibri” Discographic Company and Music Editions



Carole Fernandez who manages the discographic company said that this alliance will become a strength for both institutions and will allow to share expertise.



The lyrics of “Semillita azul” are focused on the children’s emotional intelligence and it not only tries to captivate the minors but also their parents, said composer Lindiana Murphy.



In the presentation, participants announced that the single entitled “El Gallinero” will be presented at the Cubadisco 2022 music festival, which will also count on the “Semillita azul” CD under the Colibri label.



With its new products Gabi & Sofi tries to instill in the children an inclination for good music and arts in general along other values and concepts promoted by the trademark.

