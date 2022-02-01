Renowned Musicians will Take Part at Cuba San Remo Music Awards Fest





Havana, Jan 31 (ACN) Renowned international musicians like Andy and Lucas, Carlos Torres, Alex Ubago and the Mexican band Kalimba will perform in Havana as part of the San Remo Music Awards Festival to be held here April 5-10, as this city will be the first venue in Ibero-America of the prestigious Italian music event.



According to Travel Trade Caribbean, other musicians include Tony Esposito, Ricardo Cocciante, Michele Pecora, the young singer Denise Faro. All of them have confirmed participation in the event which will bring together international and Cuban musicians on Havana stages for several days.

Cuba will be represented by outstanding interpreters, like Waldo Mendoza, Alain Perez, David Blanco, Buena Fe and many others.



Along with the concerts, the event will include an interpretation contest with the participation of 16 young Cuban talents picked in 2021 after an intense selection process.



The Cuba San Remo Music Awards Fest will bring music during several days along with cuisine, fashion and business fairs at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba and the Jose Antonio Echeverria Club.