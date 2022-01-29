National Ballet of Cuba kicks off its first national tour





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) "The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) is currently preparing for its first national tour in the province of Matanzas(western region), at the Sauto Theater, which has always welcomed us," said Viengsay Valdes, director of this renowned dance company.



We bring a selection of repertoire in which there are also pieces premiered in Havana and I think it is fair to offer the audience the opportunity to appreciate and feel closely these new works that have motivated young dancers, she added.



A varied selection of works will compose the program of the tour, these are: Love Fear Loss, Death of a Swan, Othello and Desdemona's duet from Prologue to a Tragedy, Winter, Suite generis, and Majisimo.



The cast will be headed by dancers Sadaise Arencibia, Anette Delgado, Dani Hernández and Adrian Sanchez, and together with them, other outstanding figures of the BNC, such as Chanell Cabrera, Daniela Gomez, Chavela Riera, Alianed Moreno, Yankiel Vazquez, Anyelo Montero, Yansiel Pujada and Dario Hernandez, among others.



Precisely, Viengsay Valdes stressed during a meeting with the press at the rehearsals for the tour, that this time there will be many premieres in the main roles, boys, she noted, are emerging talents, and with this they manage to stimulate them artistically.



There will be premieres of young graduates who have only been with the company for three or four months, who have already demonstrated their talent and willingness to grow artistically, the director concluded.