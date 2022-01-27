Cuban President Meets with Musicians who Joined the Recent Jazz Plaza Festival





Havana, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met at the Revolution Palace with talented artists who participated in the recently concluded 37th International Jazz Plaza Festival held in Havana January 18-23.



The Cuban Head of State and top leader of the Cuban Communist Party, said that the event was very important and it was necessary to thank the musicians, the festival’s organizing committee and all participants for their contribution.



Diaz-Canel told the artists about the value of providing emotions and joy to the people, so they could renew their aspirations. He stressed the fact that the in-person festival was held under difficult conditions: “everything posed a challenge, he noted, we knew that for friends of ours who were in other places it would be difficult to attend, they would face pressures as it will happen upon their return home.”



The President said he believed the festival was excellent for what artists offered with excellent quality, and virtuosity. He said he attended two concerts with his family.



The Jazz festival was held in a scenario marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, though adversity could not prevent the public from receiving the excellent and live performances of outstanding jazz musicians and bands.



Some of the guests to the meeting with the president included US-based pianist Ignacio Nachito Herrera who launched his “Cuba Lives” concert at Havana’s National Theater accompanied by the Habana Jazz Band, the Cuban National Symphonic Orchestra and other local ensembles.