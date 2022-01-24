Libro a la carta dedicated to José Martí





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Researcher and essayist Marlene Vázquez Pérez will be the guest on the 27th of the cultural program Libro a la carta (Book à la carte), conducted by journalist and critic Fernando Rodríguez Sosa, on the occasion of the 169th anniversary of José Martí's birth.



Those attending the event at the Fayad Jamís bookstore will be able to purchase Vázquez Pérez’s book La vigilia perpetua: Martí en Nueva York and other volumes with some of the National Hero’s texts published by the Center for Martí Studies, where she is the director.



A thorough researcher of José Martí’s life and work, Vázquez Pérez holds a PhD in Literary Sciences from the University of Havana. She received the 2003 Dador Award from the Cuban Book Institute and the 2014 Bolívar-Martí Journalism Award granted by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Cuba for her valuable work in disseminating Martí's ideology through print and digital journalism.



Libro… is a monthly space created by Rodríguez Sosa in 2000 at the Fayad Jamís Bookstore with the purpose of providing a space for dialogue with contemporary Cuban writers.