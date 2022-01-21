Argentinian musician Javier Malosetti to perform for the first time at Jazz Plaza in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Argentinian bass player Javier Malosetti is another of the renowned foreign musicians taking part at the 37th edition of the International Jazz Plaza Festival, which will be held until next Sunday in Havana, Cuba's capital city.



It is a dream to come to play my music in this land of music, and at the same time a challenge, he said in a meeting with the press at the Abelardo Estorino hall of the Ministry of Culture.



The multi-awarded bass player, a reference for several generations of musicians, offered his art to the Cuban audience on Thursday at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater in Havana, accompanied by the band La Colonia.



In this long-awaited concert, the Argentinean played works from his latest album, "Malosetti & La Colonia", winner of a Gardel award for best jazz album, and included other songs from previous albums in his repertoire.



He assured that being in Cuba for the first time is a dream; this land has a very acute ear to listen, detect and decode music well, I am happy enjoying the Aragon orchestra, Synthesis and the spiciest music of Cuba, he stated.



Javier Malosetti will once again give his music to the Cuban public on January 23, the last day of Jazz Plaza, as a guest at the concert of his compatriot Rodrigo Sosa.