U.S. guitarist Dominic Miller to perform in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) "It is a privilege to be in Cuba," U.S. guitarist Dominic Miller said at the daily press conference held every day at the Ministry of Culture in the context of the 2022 International Jazz Plaza Festival.



The renowned guitarist of the band Sting will take the stage of Teatro Nacional de Cuba’s Avellaneda Hall on Friday 21 at 9 pm alongside a quartet of European musicians whom he described as incredible.



They intend to play all the music they like, be it Sting's songs, their own tunes or bit of The Beatles, but there is no definite plan for their presentation, because "I am in a country,” he pointed out, “where I want to improvise and interact with the public, so I will play with some musicians with whom I can do whatever comes to mind.”



Miller said that he comes to Cuba to be able to share and connect with local musicians, since here “people identify with my music like nowhere else in the world; they are highly cultured, so I’m very lucky to be here.” He also thanked the organizers of Jazz Plaza for the invitation and assured that he will come every time he is invited.



Dominic Miller, who lived his first 11 years of life in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has to his credit a dozen albums in which he explores parallel paths using an acoustic guitar with nylon strings.