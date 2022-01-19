International Jazz Colloquium pays tribute to the greats of the genre





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) The first day of the International Jazz Colloquium did homage to Cuban music with two major events: Trompeta en duelo mayor por el Greco. Homage to José Miguel Greco, based on a discussion of the great musician’s artistic career, and performances by talented trumpet players such as Julio Padrón, Roberto García, Mayquel González and Yasek Manzano.



In his speech, journalist and cultural critic Pedro de la Hoz talked about the importance of studying the works of Greco, one of the most important trumpet players of the Cuban jazz school and member of the generation called "the metals of terror", whereas music producer Emilio Vega told some anecdotes about the making of the album Grecolandia, produced by the Bis Music label, with ten of Greco’s songs performed by musicians from different generations.



There also was the panel Homage to the Cuban Orchestra of Modern Music on its 55th anniversary, led by guest musicians Mario Calzado, Braulio Hernandez Babin and Miguel Angel García, the ethno-musicologist who founded the ethnovisual project Afrocuba, dedicated to highlight this orchestra’s role in the development of Cuban electronic music.