Dance troupe Acosta Danza’s coming season will be dedicated to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) The Acosta Danza company, led by first dancer Carlos Acosta, will present the season 100%cubano (100% Cuban) at Teatro Nacional de Cuba’s Avellaneda Hall on January 28, 29 and 30 after being inactive for a whole year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The show brings as its main attraction two world premieres: Liberto, inspired by Cuban literature about the historical shame of slavery, and Híbrido, a reflection on the Cuban people’s spirit of resilience.



Completing the program are the works Paysage, soudain, la nuit, by Pontus Lidberg; Impronta, by María Rovira, and De punta a cabo, choreographed from the original by Alexis Fernández (Maca).



Another attraction of this season will be the public debut, alongside the company’s established figures, of the first class of dancers graduated from Acosta Danza’s Academy who from that moment on will be part of the cast.



Since it first took to the stage, Acosta Danza's goal has been to give performances in line with the world’s most current notions, not only in terms of body movement but also in everything related to the presentation.



The company defines itself as a space of renovation, search and experimentation for Cuban artists, but it is also open to creators, choreographers, musicians, designers and visual artists from all over the world.





