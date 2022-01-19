US-based Cuban Musician Brings Donation to the Island





Havana, Jan 18 (ACN) US-based Cuban musician Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera arrived in Havana on Tuesday to participate at Jazz Plaza Festival and brought a donation of medical equipment and musical instruments to the island.



The plane with the donation came from the US state of Minnesota and arrived at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport with wheel chairs, incubators, ultrasound equipment, all for Cuban hospitals.



The cargo included musical instruments as a contribution to the Cuban artistic education, particularly for Havana’s Amadeo Roldan Conservatory and other arts schools.



“Our homeland is needing us, so here we are,” said the musician who has resided in the US for over two decades. He said the donation was a supportive gesture by the people of Minnesota and friends of Cuba.



The president of the Cuban Music Institute Indira Fajardo stressed the gesture of solidarity and said purchasing musical instruments abroad requires lots of money largely due to the impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



Fajardo said that the altruist alternative has a great value that goes beyond all economic terms because it’s the commitment of a Cuban musician to the schools where he was studied.



Nachito Herrera participated along his musicians at the inaugural gala of the Jazz Plaza International Festival at Havana’s National Theater on Tuesday night and will again play his music accompanied by the National Symphonic Orchestra and the Cuban National Choir at a concert he has called “Cuba Vive” (Cuba Lives) scheduled for January 23rd.



