Outstanding Cuban musician living in US to participate at 37th International Jazz Plaza Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuban musician Ignacio "Nachito" Herrera, resident in the United States, will participate at the 37th edition of the Jazz Plaza International Festival, January 18-23, and will make some donations in the country, as well as other activities planned as part of his visit to the island.



According to the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM), the Cuban musician and composer will travel accompanied by his producer, Aurora Gonzalez, president of the company Herrera Gonzalez LLC, based in Minnesota.



Nachito Herrera is a pianist of admirable trajectory, as well as musical director, composer and arranger; his music is characterized by his virtuosity and style that reflects the tradition of Cuban rhythms and genres, in a mixture of classical music and jazz.



The ICM refers in a press release that the artist, winner of two Grammy awards, is visiting this country on the occasion of Jazz Plaza 2022, with a delegation composed of members of the solidarity with Cuba in Minnesota and other states in that nation.



He is also accompanied by musicians, businessmen from the world of the arts, doctors and health specialists from Minnesota.



The delegation will donate more than 120,000 pounds of medical supplements, which will be given to the Cuban health system to confront the COVID-19, and musical instruments that will be delivered to the Amadeo Roldan Conservatory and the National Center of Arts Schools, for distribution in the artistic education system.



Also, 360,000 pounds of water filters for the Ecumenical Council of Cuba, donated by the Presbyterian Church of Minnesota, of which the musician and his wife are members.



Within the framework of the Jazz Plaza International Festival, Nachito Herrera will fulfill a program of presentations that includes the Opening Gala concert on January 18, at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, along with American musicians who make up the Habana Jazz band and Cuban artists, including maestro Bobby Carcases.



He will also give a master class as part of the Festival's theoretical event and will visit the Amadeo Roldan Conservatory.