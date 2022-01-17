Cuban president mourns death of outstanding Brazilian poet Thiago de Mello





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel mourned today the death of Brazilian poet Thiago de Mello, and sent his condolences to his compatriots and loved ones.



On Twitter, the president dedicated two messages to De Mello, in which he expressed that after his death, the author of "The Statutes of Man" leaves his verses full of hope.



By irrevocable decree is established the permanent rule of justice and clarity, Diaz-Canel wrote, quoting the famous poem by the Brazilian artist.



Friday, the governor of the state of Amazonas, in Brazil, Wilson Lima, announced the death of the outstanding poet, at 95.



Thiago de Mello is one of the main lyrical voices of Brazil, also known for his causes in defense of the environment and his native Amazon.



His most famous poem, "The Statutes of Man", was published in 1977 and is a song to freedom, love, hope, sincerity and happiness.