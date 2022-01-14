Panama Opens Cuban Visual Arts Gallery





Havana, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban Culture minister Alpidio Alonso praised the opening in Panama of a visual arts gallery to exhibit works on Cuban national culture and identity.



On his Twitter account, minister Alonso said that the gallery inauguration was attended by Panama’s Culture minister Gabriel Gonzalez and Cuban ambassador Lydia Margarita Gonzalez, along Cubans residing in that Central American nation.



The gallery opened with an exhibit of works by painters Carlos Guzman and Ernesto Cordova, both Cuban residents in Panama, who appreciated the gesture and said that the gallery could favor the exchange with Panamanian and other Latin American artists.