Biennial English for Development Conference concluded with record attendance





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) The Biennial Conference on English for Development, a space for discussion, interaction and learning about the language teaching process, concluded on Thursday with the participation of some 3,000 teachers from the Cuban Ministry of Education (MINED by its Spanish acronym).



MINED reported on its website that 60 % of the participating professionals represented the Primary and Basic Secondary education levels, while 30 were from higher secondary education, and 10 from methodologists and directives.



Besides, 90 teachers participated in specific courses coordinated with the universities of Cienfuegos and Villa Clara and experts from the United Kingdom.



At the closing ceremony of the event, the British ambassador to Cuba, Antony Stokes, described the event as transcendental, which marked a before and after for English language teaching in the country.



According to the diplomat, the Biennial Conference created more inclusion and more opportunities for teachers and students of the language at all educational levels in Cuba, and responded to needs and experiences, as well as to previous projects developed between the British Council, Cuban institutions and universities in the European country.



The Biennial English for Development Conference was held from November 9 to 11 on virtual platforms, and addressed issues such as the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, current trends in English language teaching, and climate change in language education.

It is the result of sustained work between MINED and the British Council, and is part of the Cuban Ministry's strategy to enhance the English language learning process in the country.

