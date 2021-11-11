National Culture commendation awarded to Nicolás Augusto Hernández Guillén





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) awarded Nicolás Augusto Hernández Guillén the Distinction for National Culture, in recognition of his outstanding work in the promotion and enrichment of cultural development in the country.



Through Resolution 86/2021, published in the ordinary Official Gazette number 128, the entity praised Hernandez Guillen’s commendable work to preserve and disseminate the literary legacy of the National Poet, Nicolas Guillen in other to keep alive his political and social ideas and his vital example.



MINCULT praised other research and promotional works about other figures linked to the poet's life and achievements and every community and academic effort to promote Cuban culture in general.



Nicolás Augusto Hernández Guillén is president of the "Nicolás Guillén" Foundation, a source of academic, artistic and socio-cultural activities that influence the cultural life of the country.