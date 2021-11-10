First Community Culture Forum begins today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) Framed in the 502nd anniversary of the founding of the village of San Cristobal de La Habana, the first Community Cultural Forum, an initiative of the socio-cultural project TerArte, of the Popular Council Plaza Vieja, will be held between until November 13.



Organized jointly organized by the leaders of the renowned project Arteterapéutico (Therapeutic Art Project), the Municipal Division of Culture and the Cultural Management Center of the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana, TerArte will include exchanges between cultural projects in Old Havana and other municipalities, environmental actions and presentations of different projects in public spaces, among other proposals.



The forum will start with a panel on good community culture practices and a performance by the dance troupe Alrededor de las Artes (Around the Arts). There will also be a fashion show of the community project Estamparte, dedicated to the production, design and printing of handmade articles, young photographer Fabian Campos’s personal exhibition Flash comunitario (Community flash), and the event Reciclatón, an effort to collect raw materials for re-use by eco-friendly enterprises. Moreover, the artist Leonardo de Lazaro, leader of the community project Barrio del Arte (Neighborhood of Art), will work on a piece made of part of the collected plastic for placement in a local public space.



Designed to close with a street tour by the group Gigantería Habanae, the Forum is part of the actions of several international cooperation projects such as "Promoting cultural development in Old Havana to enjoy and preserve our heritage using communication tools for social transformation”, developed by KCD ONGD and funded by the Basque Agency of Cooperation for Development (AVCD).