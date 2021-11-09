Book Fair to celebrate Boloña Publishing House's 25th anniversary kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) From today until November 14, the Book Fair for the 25th anniversary of Boloña Publishing House will be held in Havana's Calle de Madera, an action framed in the context of the celebrations for Havana's 502nd anniversary.



The series of activities planned to commemorate the 25th anniversary of this Publishing House will start with the presentation of the book La Coleccion del Museo Nacional de la Ceramica Contemporanea Cubana, y Art Deco en La Habana Vieja (The National Museum Collection of Contemporary Cuban Ceramics and Art Deco in Old Havana), by Alejandro Alonso.



There will be exhibitions, the Colloquium on the 25th anniversary of the founding of this publishing house, along with the presentation of books by emblematic Cuban authors of all periods.



And it will conclude with the presentation of the books: Recetas a la habanera de ayer y de hoy ("Havana Recipes of Yesterday and Today"), by Sylvia Mayra Gomez Fariñas; Cinco poemas griegos ("Five Greek Poems"), by Roberto Fernandez Retamar; and Cronicas habaneras ("Havana Chronicles"), by Laidi Fernandez de Juan.