International Book Fair Cuba 2022 has Mexico as guest of honor





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Cuba's invitation to Mexico to be guest of honor at the International Book Fair in 2022 was accepted today by that country, Alejandra Frausto, secretary of culture of the government of Mexico, posted on Twitter.



Frausto expressed her satisfaction for participating in the important fair of Cuban literature and thanked the minister of culture, Alpidio Alonso for the invitation.



In another tweet, Mexico's secretary of culture said that they will attend the event along with writer Francisco Ignacio Taibo Mahojo, better known as Paco Ignacio Taibo II, director of the country's Fund of economic culture.



Cuba and Mexico have 119 years of uninterrupted political-diplomatic relations, with the will to deepen bilateral and multilateral ties; as well as to expand cooperation, cultural ties and brotherhood for the common benefit.