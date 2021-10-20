Cuban flamenco artist to participate in important international event





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Joel Zamora, a flamenco artist from the province of Cienfuegos (central Cuba), will participate at the 3rd Congress of Flamencology and Flamenco Pedagogy "Ciutat Flamenco Barcelona", to be held on Oct. 23 in Catalonia, Spain.



During the meeting, which will be attended by prominent pedagogues and teachers, the Cuban artist will present his book "El baile flamenco, una vision desde Cuba" ("Flamenco dancing, a vision from Cuba"), where he analyzes the contributions of the Caribbean nation to this genre.



In declarations to the Cuban News Agency, Zamora explained that, due to the restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be online and his lecture will deal with the history of this modality in the Caribbean island.



Cuba has always been very fond of this art and a proof of that is the welcome given to relevant Spanish performers, such as Lola Flores, Antonio Gades and Paco de Lucia.



The prestigious event "Ciutat Flamenco Barcelona" is organized by the Taller de Musics of Barcelona and has a scientific committee of professors from different universities and conservatories in Spain.