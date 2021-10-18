Cuba marks the 120th anniversary of the National Library





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization and politics of cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, congratulated today the Jose Marti National Library on the 120th anniversary of its creation.



With a publication on Twitter, Morales Ojeda celebrated the Cuban institution, the collections it holds, and highlighted its contributions to the country's culture.



The National Library of Cuba, opened on October 18, 1901, was named after Cuba's National Hero, Jose Marti, in 1949, and was declared a National Monument last June 30.



It has been the scene of transcendental moments for national culture, such as the memorable speech delivered by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro in June 1961, known as Words to Intellectuals, which marked the cultural policy of the Cuban Revolution.