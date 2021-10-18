City in central Cuba is one of the World Guitar Day venues





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) World Guitar Day will be celebrated today in Cienfuegos, one of the 400 cities in the world that will display online the skills of its homegrown artists.



Ariadna Cuellar Perez, concert guitarist and organizer of the celebration, told the press that Cienfuegos will host several concerts by the Ensemble Guitar Orchestra, guitar students of various levels of artistic education, and the duet Concuerda, as well as a special interview with maestro Rafael Gallardo.



For this World Guitar Day, the cities of Cienfuegos and Havana were chosen by the International Committee to represent our country in the event, scheduled to finish on October 20, Cuba’s National Culture Day.