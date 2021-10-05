Cuba to host 27th edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) The Ibero-American Culture Festival, which is held annually in Holguin(eastern Cuba), will carry out its 27th edition from digital platforms from Oct. 24 to 30, in line with the sanitary provisions implemented in the country due to the impact of the COVID-19.



Liset Baster, a communications specialist at Casa de Iberoamirica, the institution that organizes the event, told Cuban News Agency that this year the Festival will bring together experts, intellectuals and artists from the region, based on the theme "The people and the art of resisting".



This edition will be especially dedicated to the centenaries of Cuban writer Cintio Vitier and the Latin Institute of Music, the 60th anniversary of "Palabras a los intelectuales", the 30th anniversary of the Puerto Rican brigade of solidarity with Cuba Juan Rius Rivera and the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists (Acaa).



For a week, theoretical, artistic, community and sociocultural animation spaces will converge in the networks, such as the activities of the International Solidarity Brigades, the Ibero-American Colloquium of Letters, visual arts and audiovisual exhibitions, as well as the Congress of Thought, the central pillar of the Festival.



Created in 1993 in Holguin at the initiative of the then Minister of Culture Armando Hart Davalos, the Ibero-American Culture Festival, in its cultural projection, is dedicated to highlighting the historical-cultural roots that unite the member nations of this community, characterized by a cultural mix of rich diversity.