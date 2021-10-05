Cuba attends Expo Dubai 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuba participates at Expo 2020 Dubai (Oct 1, 2021-March 31, 2022) offering attractive national products to visitors, Miriam Martinez Delgado, director of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Chamber of Commerce of the Caribbean island, said on Twitter.



Among these are honey, cigars, Cubita coffee, coffee cup sets, juices and nectars, perfumery and creams, souvenirs and alcoholic cocktails.



The National Institute of Water Resources will also participate in the WATER Thematic Business Forum, within the framework of Expo 2020 Dubai, organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce (Dubai Chamber) and the Ministry of Water and Security of the United Arab Emirates.



Cuba will take part in the event under the slogan "Cuba in Harmony with the World", and according to Roberto Blanco Dominguez, general manager of the Cuba Section at Expo Dubai, it is no coincidence that the country has chosen the sustainability sector to place the national stand in such an imposing setting.



It also aims to boost prioritized sectors such as health, science, water and renewable energies, agriculture and food, education, culture and tourism.



"Thematic weeks, thematic business forums, global forums with Africa, ASEAN and Latin America, the collateral program of trade fairs and interaction with other participating countries will complement Cuba's objectives in this first universal exposition in the Middle East," the official concluded.