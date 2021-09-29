Renowned Cuban band and Musicians Nominated to Latin Grammy Awards





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) The Album Cha cha chá: Homenaje a lo tradicional by the popular Orquesta Aragon, Isaac Delgado and Alain Perez (EGREM) y el Cerrito Records) was nominated to the Latin Grammy Awards 2021. shorturl.at/dtxDX



The Album was released last May and described as one-of-its-kind experience by musician Isaac Delgado. “Compose songs and share them with the most popular band in the planet in the Cha Cha Cha style is something that cannot be enclosed in just a label, Delgado said.

The album was recorded at the EGREM studios in Havana between August and November last yar and it was later mixed in California by El Cerrito Records.



In related news released by EGREM, Cuban singer Leoni Torres was also nominated with his album Alma Cubana under the Puntilla Music label. Also nominated was the Bolero a la Vida Duet made up of outstanding singer Omara Portuondo and Guatemalan Gaby Moreno.

The Latin Grammy awards will be granted on November 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.